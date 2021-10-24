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SHOCKING! VAXXED Death Rate Up 5427% PLUS Vaccines Create Dangerous Mutated Variants/Deadly Strains!
Christian Patriot News
Christian Patriot News
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Q: Booms En_Route! This Is Not A Drill! EPIC Deltas, DECLAS & Durham!


https://rumble.com/vo0r5h-breaking-trump-launches-new-social-media-platform-q-booms-en-route-this-is-.html




Q Truth: JFK Jr., Clones, Secret Military Tribunals & Gitmo Executions! SHOCKING "Behind The Scenes" Insider Intel!


https://rumble.com/vnus9x-q-truth-jfk-jr.clonessecret-military-tribunalsgitmo-executions-shocking-beh.html



BREAKING! General Mike Flynn EXPOSES Bill Gates Big Pharma Tax-Funded Mass Murder With Total Immunity!


https://rumble.com/vnto7f-breaking-general-mike-flynn-exposes-bill-gates-big-pharm-tax-funded-mass-mu.html



Q: Red October! Hunters Become The Hunted! Joe Rogan's Red-Pilling 100 Million! CDC, FDA, Big Pharm EXPOSED!


https://rumble.com/vnrwfl-q-red-october-hunters-become-the-hunted-joe-rogan-red-pilling-millions-cdc-.html



Q: The Art of The Decode Basics 101: Dan Scavino Tweets, InstaGram Posts & Timestamps! The Military Intelligence Sting of The Century!


https://rumble.com/vnnwwx-q-the-art-of-the-decode-basics-101-dan-scavino-tweets-ig-posts-and-timestam.html



Trump is Q+ EPIC BQQMS Bombs & Comms! DESTROYS Cabal Dems RINO's & Fake News! Enemy of The People!


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