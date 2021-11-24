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Luciferase and "Organisms" Are in The "Vax"?
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347 views • November 24, 2021
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Do you know that Graphene Oxide, Luciferase, SM102, and mRNA nanotechnology is going in the "vaccine"?

Not surprisingly, everything the establishment tells us about covid vaccines has been a calculated lie. One of the biggest and most treacherous lies is that “mRNA vaccine shots stay in the arm and don’t circulate nanoparticles around the body.” Now we know that is a complete lie, as new research conducted in Japan shows that Lipid NanoParticles (LNPs) containing the mRNA code are widely circulated around the body after vaccination, reaching the brain, spleen, large intestine, heart, liver, lungs and other organs.

Labeled, “Pfizer confidential,” the study is known as a bio-distribution study that uses luciferase enzymes and radioisotope markers to accurately track the distribution of Pfizer’s mRNA LNPs across the body. The first section is labeled:

SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccine (BNT162, PF-07302048)
2.6.4 Summary of pharmacokinetic study

The study reveals how mRNA LNPs are distributed across the body, even affecting ovaries and testes, raising huge questions about fertility in those receiving mRNA vaccine shots.

The following chart shows the mass of NLPs (in micrograms) found in each organ following mRNA vaccination. Notice how it attacks the adrenals?

Pro-vaccine doctor raises the alarm bells: “We made a big mistake.” Dr. Bryam W Bridle, PHD

In short, the conclusion is we made a big mistake. We didn’t realize it until now. We saw the spike protein was a great target antigen. We never knew the spike protein, itself, was a toxin and was a pathogenic protein. So, by vaccinating people, we are inadvertently inoculating them with a toxin, and in some people this gets into circulation. And when that happens in some people, it can cause damage, especially with the cardiovascular system. I don’t have time, but many other legitimate questions about the long-term safety there for this vaccine. For example, with accumulating in the ovaries, one of my questions is, “will we be rendering young people infertile, some of them infertile?” So, I’ll stop there.

The Spike protein is the toxin!

SM-102 is a product sold by Cayman is a mixture of two substances—SM-102 and chloroform. It lists chloroform as the dangerous component, and not SM-102, which is listed as "other."

Substances are often prepared mixed-in with other chemicals that help them to dissolve. These substances that help with the dissolving process are known as solvents, and chloroform is used in this way

Luciferase is a generic term for the class of oxidative enzymes that produce bioluminescence, and is usually distinguished from a photoprotein. The name was first used by Raphaël Dubois who invented the words luciferin and luciferase, for the and enzyme, respectively.
Why are so many listening to man and trusting Governments that don't give a damn about what's in the "vaccine", especially when there is a 99.7% chance of survival with Covid?

Doesn't your common sense tell you to ask questions before injecting something you know nothing about into your body?

It's time to do your research or you'll be a statistic that I'm sure you don't want to be a part of.

Find The Truth about Covid, The Vax, The Great Reset and more here: bit.ly/3bxBSA2

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https://lifeafteradditionandindictment.com
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