Aaron Brickman - How We Win The Battle

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Oct 21, 2022 interview with Seth Holehouse. Aaron's calm and thoughtful answers bring light to where we are and how we need to approach what lies ahead.
Discover why Aaron Brickman is certain the globalists are weaker than ever before, and why they're PANICKING.
full interview : https://rumble.com/v1p2kfo-proof-elites-are-the-weakest-theyve-ever-been-aaron-brickman-update-part-ii.html