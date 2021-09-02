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TYRANNY IN NEW MEXICO SCHOOLS
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20 views • September 02, 2021
Parents of four children in the Albuquerque school system speak out about the ongoing shocking abuse of both children and parents.
Our children are being subjected to 'trauma based mind control' on an unprecedented scale.
www.call2action4kids.org
How hypnotic mind control techniques are being used in schools:
https://rumble.com/vld2l9-los-angeles-school-district-billionaire-administration-exposed.html
If you like the content please give it a Rumble and Subscribe to the channel ... its new and only going to get juicier!
On Telegram at: t.me/CAT_chats
Wondering why I have a unicorn in the background ...?
The unicorn has historically in Europe been a code for Jesus Christ at a time of great persecution. There is an ancient unicorn prophesy about this time and the return of the Christ. I am also reclaiming it from the LGBTQ movement which has hijacked it along with the rainbow.
It is also my art which you can find at: www.maharakdaniel.com
Our children are being subjected to 'trauma based mind control' on an unprecedented scale.
www.call2action4kids.org
How hypnotic mind control techniques are being used in schools:
https://rumble.com/vld2l9-los-angeles-school-district-billionaire-administration-exposed.html
If you like the content please give it a Rumble and Subscribe to the channel ... its new and only going to get juicier!
On Telegram at: t.me/CAT_chats
Wondering why I have a unicorn in the background ...?
The unicorn has historically in Europe been a code for Jesus Christ at a time of great persecution. There is an ancient unicorn prophesy about this time and the return of the Christ. I am also reclaiming it from the LGBTQ movement which has hijacked it along with the rainbow.
It is also my art which you can find at: www.maharakdaniel.com
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