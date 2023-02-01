Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Word-Cloud Warfare
28 views
channel image
The New American
Published 10 days ago |

When the elites attack something, they never do it head-on. They attack it obliquely. They usually make a word-cloud of the target object, and attack the adjectives describing that noun. Never the noun directly.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
climate changebyron yorkword-cloudschart of whiteness and white culture

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket