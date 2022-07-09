Talking Galactic: What Lies Beneath? Ep6

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BANNED ON YOUTUBE
Joyce Keller and Lane Keller discuss the fall of the Georgia Guidestones and what lies beneath; are our animal friends our “others?“; Putin: Savior or madman? Sugar and tumors; Ayurveda medicine including doshas, food tastes, panchakarma and the Ayurvedic pharmacopia; talking to those who won’t listen; dealing with mold, arthritis, inflammation; the truth about DeSantis; the real issues behind the abortion debate; Tesla starvation and Westinghouse; the effects of CERN and how to counteract them; a chat about bears. Link to Lane's Ayurvedic weight loss book:
https://www.amazon.com/LIGHT-YOUR-FIRE-Metabolism-Ayurveda/dp/1941117023