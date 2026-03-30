Kim Jong Un & daughter, Kim Ju Ae oversee upgraded ICBM engine test capable of reaching the US mainland - North Korea

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Kim Jong Un and daughter, Kim Ju Ae oversee upgraded ICBM engine test capable of reaching the US mainland.
North Korea tests an upgraded solid-fuel ICBM engine with 2,500 kilonewtons of thrust, up from ~1,970kN in September.
The engine uses carbon fiber composite materials, making the missile faster to deploy and harder to detect than liquid-fuel systems.