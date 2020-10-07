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Advent Calendar - today is Day 27 in TSHTF Countdown
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111 views • October 07, 2020
TEOWTAWKI arrived with 2020. Never have I seen such a confluence of analysts from so many diverse fields of expertise all pointing to this winter, the USoA November 3 election and this general coming-soon time frame ALL pointing to apocalyptic SHTF being very imminent.
Counting back from the November 3rd election seems as good a method as any to focus on preparing for The Gates of Hell, or The New World Order, or whatever else you might want to call it.
Scam on top of scam, socio-political theater at its ultimate are all coming together here soon. This is an overview, timeline, warning and call to prepare.
Counting back from the November 3rd election seems as good a method as any to focus on preparing for The Gates of Hell, or The New World Order, or whatever else you might want to call it.
Scam on top of scam, socio-political theater at its ultimate are all coming together here soon. This is an overview, timeline, warning and call to prepare.
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