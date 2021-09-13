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THE LIFE FORMATIONS PT 2
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0 view • September 13, 2021
There is another discussions from unkown pound in https://www.bitchute.com/video/V4miP9SjWDWL/n at the Mt Van Hoevenberg areas view to the high peaks that I was hiking changing myself back in 2020 after establish first video on https://www.bitchute.com/video/mTEQEwlcwNlB/ to Catskills to snowing mountain to Marcy. Its similar to the first one but much more realistic to our daily life of the situations than to keep telling secret of lies of how its form to know that anything was start in beginning to the end is more important and understandable than you been taught by the systems to keep their hidden information how its started. Its very helpful to know what I said from by pervious videos to the life of determination on our standing point of vie
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