Eine Welt ohne Geld - Stimmen aus der Matrix (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

Hier spricht Andreas darüber wie eine Welt ohne Geld aussehen könnte.
Ein weiteres Video, welches von SystemProtest ursprünglich gemacht wurde, wir haben es mit Untertiteln versehen.
Vielleicht inspiriert euch das Video.
Eine andere/ bessere Welt ist möglich wenn die Menschen es denn wollen..
Beste Grüße,
FTAOL-Mirror
Unsere Kanäle:
https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
(Wuwox, Odysee, Telegram, Bitchute, Rumble, Brighteon, Youtube)
