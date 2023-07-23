Create New Account
Eine Welt ohne Geld - Stimmen aus der Matrix (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)
From Truth And Other Lies
Published Yesterday

Hier spricht Andreas darüber wie eine Welt ohne Geld aussehen könnte.

Ein weiteres Video, welches von SystemProtest ursprünglich gemacht wurde, wir haben es mit Untertiteln versehen.


Vielleicht inspiriert euch das Video.

Eine andere/ bessere Welt ist möglich wenn die Menschen es denn wollen..


Beste Grüße,

FTAOL-Mirror


Unsere Kanäle:

https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies

(Wuwox, Odysee, Telegram, Bitchute, Rumble, Brighteon, Youtube)


Keywords
censorshipyoutubecommunismtruth911migrationrefugeesrealityalternativekalergiwhite genocidewahrheitkriegzensurweltkriegodyseeftaolhootonwuwox

