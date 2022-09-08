X22 REPORT Ep. 2869b - Shadow Players Are The Deadliest, Optics Are Important, Declas Brings Down The House

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2869b - Sept 7, 2022

Shadow Players Are The Deadliest,Optics Are Important, Declas Brings Down The House

The [DS] is now in position. Trump and the patriots have set the stage. The trap is now set, the [DS] believes they are in control, they believe that they are going to unleash chaos, riots like they did in 2020. This time around they will be pushing for the civil war, this they will not get. Shadow players are the deadliest. Optics are important. How do you get the [DS] to do what you want? How do you get the [DS] to believe they are in control and their plan is going to work? Stealth Bomber, Declas brings down the house

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