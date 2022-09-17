A Look At Silver Demand | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Global demand keeps surging and is expected to continue its upward trajectory. According to the Silver Institute's World Silver Survey 2022, demand for silver could reach a record high of 1.112 billion ounces in 2022.

Silver has both industrial and investment applications, meaning that silver demand comes from a variety of different places.

Silver is known as the most versatile precious metal, and silver demand is driven by end uses ranging from silverware to medicine. Industrial and technological uses for silver account for well over half of annual global demand.

