PRESIDENT DONALD JOHN TRUMP CURBSTOMPS 🥾 THE INCOME TAX BAIT AND SWITCH
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
220 views • 3 months ago

TheStormHasArrived - President Trump is straight up talking about getting rid of the income tax 🔥 “She said no tax on anything. How about just no tax? We could do that.


You know, if the tariffs work out, a thing like that could happen if you wanna know the truth…


Years ago, 1870 to 1913 we didn’t have an income tax. What we had was tariffs.”


BOOM. Golden Age coming soon!


Source: https://x.com/TheStormRedux/status/1883261878576812525


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9hyqv2 [thanks to https://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/12/business/how-much-does-donald-trump-pay-in-taxes-it-could-be-zero.html 🖼]


Missing 13th Amendment Found: “No Lawyers In Public Office” (Re-Post from Your Newswire) [excerpt follows:]:


MEANING of the 13th Amendment


The “missing” 13th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States reads as follows:


“If any citizen of the United States shall accept, claim, receive, or retain any title of nobility or honour, or shall without the consent of Congress, accept and retain any present, pension, office, or emolument of any kind whatever, from any emperor, king, prince, or foreign power, such person shall cease to be a citizen of the United States, and shall be incapable of holding any office of trust or profit under them, or either of them.”


At the first reading, the meaning of this 13th Amendment (also called the “title of nobility” Amendment) seems obscure; unimportant. The references to “nobility,” “honour,” “emperor,” “king,” and “prince,” lead us to dismiss this Amendment as a petty post-revolution act of spite directed against the British monarchy. The U.S. modern world of Lady Di and Prince Charles, make anti-royalist sentiments seem so archaic and quaint, that the Amendment can be ignored.


Not so. Consider some evidence of its historical significance: First, “titles of nobility” were prohibited in both Article VI of the Articles of Confederation (1777) and in Article I, Sections 9 and 10 of the Constitution of the United States (1787);


Second, although already prohibited by the Constitution, an additional “title of nobility” amendment was proposed in 1789, again in 1810, and according to Dodge, finally ratified in 1819. Clearly, the founding fathers saw such a serious threat in “titles of nobility” and “honors” that anyone receiving them would forfeit their citizenship. Since the government prohibited “titles of nobility” several times over four decades, and went through the amending process (even though “titles of nobility” were already prohibited by the Constitution), it’s obvious that the Amendment carried much more significance for our founding fathers than is readily apparent today.


https://tona13.blogspot.com/2015/11/missing-13th-amendment-found-no-lawyers.html


https://www.cbpp.org/research/federal-budget/faqs-on-impoundment-presidential-actions-are-constrained-by-long-standing


And in totally unrelated news...it's getting bad for TaterTot: 🥔☢🔥


Joe Biden Potentially Faces Excommunication After Quiet Induction Into Historically Black Masonic Lodge

Former President Joe Biden, who is Catholic, joined a historically black Freemason lodge just one day before he left the presidency, an offense punishable by excommunication in the Church.


https://dailycaller.com/2025/01/24/joe-biden-potentially-faces-excommunication-after-quiet-induction-into-historically-black-masonic-lodge/

