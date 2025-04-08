Sabbath School Q2 Lesson 2. Genesis Foundation. Law of First Mention In How To Study Bible Prophecy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 2025 Sabbath School Lesson for Quarter 2 is on How to Study Bible Prophecy. The Genesis Foundation study uses the Law of First Mention but this lesson by Shawn Boonstra of It Is Written, falls short in actually mentioning the Bible text that relates to such. David House gives the Law of First - Last which connects to the fact that history repeats itself in Bible Prophecy.
