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Cov-19 Critical Data Update (04-01-2021
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80 views • January 11, 2021
The latest data update from Ivor Cummins.
Whilst the MSM are still embroiled in putting out propaganda led, misleading data information (increasing infectious 'cases' linked to false positive results from a concerted and accelerated testing campaign - using proven unreliable RT-PCR techniques), here you can get access to the real data, as collected by official data collection organisations like the UK Office For National Statistics and others like Euromomo.
Ivor does a wonderful job of crunching the numbers and presenting them in layman terms that everyone should easily understand.
More info. at Big Gee's Blog ( https://biggeesblog.cymru )
Whilst the MSM are still embroiled in putting out propaganda led, misleading data information (increasing infectious 'cases' linked to false positive results from a concerted and accelerated testing campaign - using proven unreliable RT-PCR techniques), here you can get access to the real data, as collected by official data collection organisations like the UK Office For National Statistics and others like Euromomo.
Ivor does a wonderful job of crunching the numbers and presenting them in layman terms that everyone should easily understand.
More info. at Big Gee's Blog ( https://biggeesblog.cymru )
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