© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ISS Video's Mysterious Event Over Earth! What's Happening Can't Be Explained! 2021
Follow
3
Share
Report
236 views • April 15, 2021
The word “Amen” is commonly used by Jews, Christians and Muslims. Although Christians believe it means “So be it” or “Verily” or “Truly”, it has the Hebrew meaning of “Trustworthy” or “Reliable”.
The first use of the word Amen in the bible is in:
Num_5:22 and the woman shall say: 'Amen, Amen.'
Christ used the word Amen on numerous occasions:
Joh_1:51 And he saith to him: Amen, amen, I say to you, you shall see the heaven opened and the angels of God ascending and descending upon the Son of man.
The very last word of the Bible is indeed Amen:
Rev 22:21 The grace of Our Lord Yeshua The Messiah be with all of his Holy Ones. Amen.
The oldest roots of Amen come from Egypt, Amun-Ra:
Amun-Ra was the chief of the Egyptian gods. In the early days of the Egyptian civilization, he was worshipped as two separate gods. Amun was the god who created the universe. Ra was the god of the sun and light, who traveled across the sky every day in a burning boat.
The Talmud teaches homiletically that the word amen is an acronym for:
God, King, Trustworthy - אל מלך נאמן https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/amen-cardinal-thomas-h-cavin/?published=t
The first use of the word Amen in the bible is in:
Num_5:22 and the woman shall say: 'Amen, Amen.'
Christ used the word Amen on numerous occasions:
Joh_1:51 And he saith to him: Amen, amen, I say to you, you shall see the heaven opened and the angels of God ascending and descending upon the Son of man.
The very last word of the Bible is indeed Amen:
Rev 22:21 The grace of Our Lord Yeshua The Messiah be with all of his Holy Ones. Amen.
The oldest roots of Amen come from Egypt, Amun-Ra:
Amun-Ra was the chief of the Egyptian gods. In the early days of the Egyptian civilization, he was worshipped as two separate gods. Amun was the god who created the universe. Ra was the god of the sun and light, who traveled across the sky every day in a burning boat.
The Talmud teaches homiletically that the word amen is an acronym for:
God, King, Trustworthy - אל מלך נאמן https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/amen-cardinal-thomas-h-cavin/?published=t
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.