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Proof That Justin Trudeau's Knowingly Complicit In Developing Bioweapons With China At The Wuhan Lab
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332 views • August 23, 2021
Trudeau was even warned by Canada's Intelligence Agency (CSIS) that the actions his government was taking posed a serious threat because the deadly viruses being sent to China would be used in the development of a gain of function bio-weapon. Yet Trudeau made a decision to do so anyhow. This means that is KNOWINGLY complicit in committing Crimes Against Humanity.
And now this War Criminal has called a snap election because he knows it will be the last time he can steal power by using rigged voting machines.
Help share this video everywhere, Justin Trudeau needs to be behind bars, and not running for reelection.
And now this War Criminal has called a snap election because he knows it will be the last time he can steal power by using rigged voting machines.
Help share this video everywhere, Justin Trudeau needs to be behind bars, and not running for reelection.
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