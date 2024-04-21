Zipangu Land of Gold of Marco Polo. Philippines NOT Japan! Garden of Eden Revealed Part 2

The God Culture
Why do so many maps from the 12th Century to the 18th Century demonstrate the Philippines as Zipangu of Marco Polo's voyage? Didn't all these know it was supposed to be Japan? Well, actually, neither did Marco Polo because he was not talking of Japan in this account period. In this video and the next we will decipher beginning with several maps that prove Japan was never Zipangu. Columbus knew and documented this as well and he was not headed to Japan nor was Magellan. In this video, we'll cover maps and an article from Japan Today which identifies this is an erroneous Western claim and Japan has never fit Zipangu even proving out 3 criteria that Japan simply does not have. The writer will then conclude it must be fiction because he never bother to go to the actual land of gold which proves to have all 3 that Japan does not. This is no mystery and not rocket science. Scholars and academics should stop telling lies, test this and restore this narrative to lead to the Philippines which history well documents. Prove all things my friends. Yah Bless.
