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EntertheStars: Set in 2020, This 1999 Candyman Film is Happening NOW... [11.10.2021]
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61 views • October 12, 2021
EntertheStars is live: Wild 1999 Candyman Film Set in 2020 Really Happened... And, Premonitions 2007.
Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ghreisnXd1c&;t=0s
CORRECTION...Sandra Bullock didnt turn 57 until 2021, NOT 2020. But the highway 57 signs at the intersection represent the role 5G plays in the current spamdemic.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Candyman_3:_Day_of_the_Dead
https://the-dead-meat.fandom.com/wiki/Detective_Samuel_Kraft
http://www.script-o-rama.com/movie_scripts/c/candyman-day-of-the-dead-script.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Don_Cenobio_Sauza
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sauza_Tequila
https://heliofant.com/gallery.html
https://a-clockwork-orange.fandom.com/wiki/Ludovico_Technique#:~:text=The%20technique%20requires%20the%20subject,to%20Kubrick's%20past%20film%20Dr.
https://www.forestryimages.org/browse/subimages.cfm?sub=13125
https://www.yourdictionary.com/chess-apple
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sorbus_torminalis
4,638 views Streamed live 5 hours ago
EntertheStars
101K subscribers
https://youtu.be/FxjXdK_7kbU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ghreisnXd1c&;t=0s
CORRECTION...Sandra Bullock didnt turn 57 until 2021, NOT 2020. But the highway 57 signs at the intersection represent the role 5G plays in the current spamdemic.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Candyman_3:_Day_of_the_Dead
https://the-dead-meat.fandom.com/wiki/Detective_Samuel_Kraft
http://www.script-o-rama.com/movie_scripts/c/candyman-day-of-the-dead-script.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Don_Cenobio_Sauza
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sauza_Tequila
https://heliofant.com/gallery.html
https://a-clockwork-orange.fandom.com/wiki/Ludovico_Technique#:~:text=The%20technique%20requires%20the%20subject,to%20Kubrick's%20past%20film%20Dr.
https://www.forestryimages.org/browse/subimages.cfm?sub=13125
https://www.yourdictionary.com/chess-apple
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sorbus_torminalis
4,638 views Streamed live 5 hours ago
EntertheStars
101K subscribers
https://youtu.be/FxjXdK_7kbU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
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