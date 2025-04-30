PLAN DE GOBIERNO MUNDIAL PARA EL SIGLO 21

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rosa Koire fue asesinada aparentemente por luchar contra la Agenda 2030 y decir lo que en realidad significa esa agenda. Escribió el libro "Behind the Green Mask". Si lo quieres descargar gratis en este sitio, sólo en inglés:
https://archive.org/details/behind-the-green-mask-u.-n.-agenda-21
***Si gustas donar para seguir traduciendo y subtitulando al Español videos relevantes como este, para que los Hispanohablantes estén informados, lo puedes hacer en:
PAYPAL: @MARIAEFIGUEROAF