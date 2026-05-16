AJN Live - Fmr Border Patrol Head Gregory Bovino, Exposes The Fact That Border Patrol & ICE Have A Stand Down Order On Interior Enforcement. - 5-15-2026

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STAND-DOWN EXPOSED: "Border Patrol Has Been Pulled Out Of The Interior Of The US- That Sends A Strong Message To The Bad Guys!"
Retired Border Patrol Head- Gregory Bovino- Joins Alex Jones To Reveal That There Is A Border Patrol/ICE Stand-Down Of Interior Enforcement, And That Former Biden-Era Officials Are Being Brought In To Replace Pro-Deportation Patriots!
"What Solves The Problem To Get The 100 Million Illegal Aliens Out Is A Uniformed Presence In The Interior En Masse Just As We Have Done It Over The Past 100 Years!"
Bovino Goes On To Break Down The Civil War Within Border Patrol/ICE Between Hardliners & Those That Want A Softer Approach To Deportation!