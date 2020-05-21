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Ken Starr: ‘We need to get these charges against General Flynn dismissed'
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10 views • May 21, 2020
Former independent counsel Ken Starr talks to FOX Business’ Elizabeth MacDonald about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Republican lawmakers pushing for subpoenas as part of the investigation into the origins of the Russia probe.
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