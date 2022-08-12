Operation Police State | The Crowhouse

THE COMPASSION MACHINE

https://www.nfb.ca/interactive/the_compassion_machine/

Monkeypox Vaccine Rollout Begins in Australia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8P0M8APt9co

Chitins

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/biochemistry-genetics-and-molecular-biology/chitin

Potential role of chitinase 3-like-1 in inflammation-associated carcinogenic changes of epithelial cells

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19908331/

Genital necrosis with cutaneous thrombosis after COVID-19 mRNA vaccination

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34839563/

Prince in 1999 - The Prize is your Soul

https://twitter.com/historyinmemes/status/1557040901410766848

Buybacks recommended for NSW flood response

https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/politics/buybacks-recommended-for-nsw-flood-response/video/4aec10079e24754ec8d6672cd06e0447

Paul Green’s cause of sudden death confirmed...?

https://www.news.com.au/sport/nrl/paul-greens-cause-of-death-to-be-determined-by-autopsy-after-sudden-death-at-brisbane-home/news-story/9bc7a38e2ff5c9a2a1e4f56ab888eb4f?amp

Weather modification program set to grow (2010)

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2010-08-12/weather-modification-program-set-to-grow/942038

Reserve Bank to trial digital currency in 'limited-scale pilot' scheme

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-08-09/reserve-bank-of-australia-to-trial-digital-currency/101313556

Formula Shortage in USA?

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ChFDJxzjcZJ/

Hidden Civilisation Found Under Melbourne

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c9P_q3Ocenc

Moble Phone ban at High School Produces Dramatic Behavioural Results

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VaM91isJrBRp/

Weatherwar101 Website

https://weatherwar101.wordpress.com/

Weatherwar101 YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ktpNzvxJo8PHD0bLl5K-Q

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly

https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:

https://cdn-104.anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/7a4bf4c6-1655569280/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored.pdf

"History is a pack of lies about events that never happened, told by people that weren't there." - George Santayana.

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

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