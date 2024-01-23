The Science behind Psychic Abilities plus Hunter Biden’s Agenda w/ Sharry Edwards

Learn more how you can convert your IRA or buy precious metals by emailing [email protected] - tell them ‘Sarah sent me” and get the best service and prices in the country.

Sharry Edwards rejoins the program to discuss the science behind psychic abilities. Many people believe this ability is either magic or not real. Edwards corrects the misinformation surrounding psychic abilities and shows there are scientific reasons why people have these amazing abilities. We also discuss Hunter Biden's changed agenda regarding his father, Joe Biden. Lastly she discusses her classes and scholarship program. If you want to learn more about her opportunities, go to https://soundhealthoptions.com/





MUSIC CREDITS: In Epic World by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.





