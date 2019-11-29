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Healing Cancer from Inside Out (Second Edition)
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88 views • November 29, 2019
{The Producer of this film is not the one who uploaded it.}
As featured on PBS, Air America and Pacifica Radio by Mike Anderson.
If you think conventional treatments cure cancer... If you think diet cannot cure cancer... Think again.
With...
T.Colin Campbell, Ph.D. The China Study
Brian Clement, Ph.D. Hippocrates Health Institute
Mirea Ellis The Kushi Institute
Charllotte Gerson The Gerson Institute
Matt Lederman, M.D. Exsalus Health & Wellness Center
Thomas Lodi, M.D. An Oasis of Healing
John A. McDougall M.D. Dr. McDougall's Health & Medical Center
Approximate running time: 2 hrs (in two parts)
Produced by RaveDiet.com Copyright 2008 Micheal Anderson All rights reserved.
As featured on PBS, Air America and Pacifica Radio by Mike Anderson.
If you think conventional treatments cure cancer... If you think diet cannot cure cancer... Think again.
With...
T.Colin Campbell, Ph.D. The China Study
Brian Clement, Ph.D. Hippocrates Health Institute
Mirea Ellis The Kushi Institute
Charllotte Gerson The Gerson Institute
Matt Lederman, M.D. Exsalus Health & Wellness Center
Thomas Lodi, M.D. An Oasis of Healing
John A. McDougall M.D. Dr. McDougall's Health & Medical Center
Approximate running time: 2 hrs (in two parts)
Produced by RaveDiet.com Copyright 2008 Micheal Anderson All rights reserved.
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