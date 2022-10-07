Bill Gates SWEARS He’s Not An Evil Mastermind

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







Oct 5, 2022 Bill Gates is terribly disappointed. Specifically, he's disappointed in you – you and all the others around the globe who didn't fall in line and do as they were told by government and health officials upon arrival of the COVID pandemic. What on earth could have ever happened to undermine trust in these institutions? He's not an evil mastermind looking to use his money, power and influence to further his own interests and the interests of fellow elites, that's for sure! Jimmy and America's Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the Microsoft founder's confusion and detachment from the experience of everyday Americans.

