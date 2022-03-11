© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Those eating hospital food died the quickest!" Gary Null tells about a research experiment
Follow
2
Share
Report
301 views • March 11, 2022
This was too juicy to wait to include in other food discussion and recipe clips coming from the hour long dvd, Preparing Live Foods.
Personal observation has shown that those hospitalized who think that eating the hospital food is just fine ("it's free" and "hospital food has gotten so much better") ...somehow those are the people who are back in the hospital.
Here's a quick story on one of Gary's earlier research projects that contributed to his passion for healthy food.
Personal observation has shown that those hospitalized who think that eating the hospital food is just fine ("it's free" and "hospital food has gotten so much better") ...somehow those are the people who are back in the hospital.
Here's a quick story on one of Gary's earlier research projects that contributed to his passion for healthy food.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.