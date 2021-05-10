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European "Refugee" Crisis Worsens
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112 views • May 10, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance explains the latest rush for the gates of Europe. With Germany in the lead, Europe has relaxed its rules and is letting in anyone who can make it across the border. This has unleashed a flood, and some Europeans realize that generosity to foreigners is cruelty to their own people.
First posted to YouTube on September 11, 2015. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
First posted to YouTube on September 11, 2015. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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