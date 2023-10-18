GREG! FALSE FLAGS GOLD/SILVER RISING NOW!

EVIDENTLY, THE ELITE HAVE BOUGHT ENOUGH OF GOLD AND SILVER IN HAND. GOLD AND SILVER IS TAKING OFF NOW. IF YOU DON'T HAVE BOTH TO SECURE YOURSELF IN HAND FINANCIALLY, YOU'RE DOOMED IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE. HISTORICALLY, THE SATANIC ELITE HAVE CRASHED THE MARKET IN SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER OF THE YEAR. ONE THING IS FOR SURE! THE MIDDLE CLASS ARE NOW BEING FINANCIALLY CRUSHED RIGHT NOW. IF YOU HAVEN'T PREPPED BY RIGHT TIMES UP! WAKEUP...