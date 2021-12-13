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FRENCH RIOT 🐽🐷🐖 DESTROYED. WHO'S READY IN THE UK AND WORLDWIDE FOR WAR BECAUSE I AM!!!
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94 views • December 13, 2021
FRENCH RIOT 🐽🐷🐖 DESTROYED. WHO'S READY IN THE UK AND WORLDWIDE FOR WAR BECAUSE I AM!!!
Bring it on!!! This peaceful non compliance psyop will not work on me. We need a physical war with real men, real warriors, real soldiers to get this job done and destroy all SATANISTS AND THERE MINIONS.
If you don't agree fuck off to your shitty marches and protests and wave flags around shouting "Freedom" and piss and moan about everything to get screentime on crap controlled YOUTUBE Channels bunch of fucking new wave 🐑!!!
NARCS come in all fucking shapes and sizes.
I've personally been in RIOTS in PARIS against SATANIST MACRON in 2019 and this is what needs to happen all over the world!!!
Who's with me because I will lead you into WAR so we can save all these children and KILL ALL SATANISTS to win this WAR!!! #ITSTIME
Bring it on!!! This peaceful non compliance psyop will not work on me. We need a physical war with real men, real warriors, real soldiers to get this job done and destroy all SATANISTS AND THERE MINIONS.
If you don't agree fuck off to your shitty marches and protests and wave flags around shouting "Freedom" and piss and moan about everything to get screentime on crap controlled YOUTUBE Channels bunch of fucking new wave 🐑!!!
NARCS come in all fucking shapes and sizes.
I've personally been in RIOTS in PARIS against SATANIST MACRON in 2019 and this is what needs to happen all over the world!!!
Who's with me because I will lead you into WAR so we can save all these children and KILL ALL SATANISTS to win this WAR!!! #ITSTIME
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