© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did Alex Jones Tell Honest TRUTH about CoVID-19...? (03/04/2020)
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • March 07, 2020
This one probably went over everyone's head. (#DroneDrills) - Did Jones just spill "CLASSIFIED" info on CoVID-19? "Let's be honest; the Virus a cover to Secure the Republic..." (Thoughts?) Please share.
Video Courtesy of Banned.Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=5e6030916af7980016e8d043
Music By: Gherah YT Channel @: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bLWDJFcUB0A
Video Courtesy of Banned.Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=5e6030916af7980016e8d043
Music By: Gherah YT Channel @: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bLWDJFcUB0A
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.