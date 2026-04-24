I've Got Jesus (His joy)

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Remember the day when you were first saved? The joy was over whelming, you were beaming with happiness, the love of Jesus was overflowing out of you. Our prayer is that this song might bring all of that back for you. The joy of the Lord is your strength (Nehemiah 8:10) Go back to your first love and re-capture the joy of Jesus.
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