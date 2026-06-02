Blitzkrieg Across Europe

⚡ Europe thought it had time.





Then Blitzkrieg arrived.





In just months, Germany swept across Europe, shocking the world with a speed few thought possible. Nations fell, armies were trapped, and millions suddenly found themselves caught in a war moving faster than anyone could understand.





How did it happen?





And why did one of Europe's strongest powers collapse so quickly?





🎙️ The full story is far bigger than this clip.





👉 Watch/listen to the full episode through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/10jI6Uonek8TuL4C5pSlmt?si=0a71ecf745ea47b1





#WorldWarII #Blitzkrieg #WW2History #HistoryPodcast



