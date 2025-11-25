© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Explosive new documentary Never in America exposes the shocking reality of Child Protective Services, revealing how systemic failures and government-funded incentives leave vulnerable children straight into the hands of pedophiles.
It reveals how social workers end up giving children to couples who torture, abuse, and even sell them for profit and to pedophile networks.
A large share of child trafficking victims come from the foster system, where traffickers target and recruit children from group homes and residential facilities.
