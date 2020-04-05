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Human Trafficking Sting Across California Nets 339 Arrests!
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208 views • April 05, 2020
Human Trafficking Sting Across California Nets 339 Arrests, Rescue of Nearly 50 Victims Including Teens!
Fourteen minors were among the nearly 50 victims of human trafficking rescued during a sting across California that netted 339 arrests, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.
Some of the victims found by law enforcement were as young as 13 while other cases involved children as young as 6, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said during a news conference alongside other authorities. Ninety-three human trafficking task forces and teams from various counties were part of the 3-day operation.
Among those arrested during "Operation Reclaim and Rebuild" were pimps who had put victims up for sale and individuals soliciting sex from underage teens, sheriff's officials said. Some of those saved from the underground world of sex trafficking were runaways or victims found through social media and chat sites online.
"Dramatic stories" of rescues and arrests have been shared between law enforcement agencies, L.A. County Sheriff's Assistant Chief Maria Gutierrez told reporters.
Fourteen minors were among the nearly 50 victims of human trafficking rescued during a sting across California that netted 339 arrests, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.
Some of the victims found by law enforcement were as young as 13 while other cases involved children as young as 6, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said during a news conference alongside other authorities. Ninety-three human trafficking task forces and teams from various counties were part of the 3-day operation.
Among those arrested during "Operation Reclaim and Rebuild" were pimps who had put victims up for sale and individuals soliciting sex from underage teens, sheriff's officials said. Some of those saved from the underground world of sex trafficking were runaways or victims found through social media and chat sites online.
"Dramatic stories" of rescues and arrests have been shared between law enforcement agencies, L.A. County Sheriff's Assistant Chief Maria Gutierrez told reporters.
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