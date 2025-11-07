Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

The Final Ai BEAST System Merging Public and Private DATA

Larry Ellison recently, Oracle Ai Cloud Service Company, recently spoke at an Ai conference that outlines major findings about your future of total enslavement to the BEAST Ai little God. The VCAST will answer the following questions about the final beast ai little god system:

1. Tower of BABEL 2.0, BEAST System big Picture strategies to steal your soul via BCI and the technocracy government that will tokenize everything including you. All things will be measured and monitored by the Ai satanic brain.

2. Why and how is Oracle at the tip of the spear for Ai Beast Backbone (One World Gov) leaning on private and public data. Oracle trains the big four Ai platforms and has most of the high value private data (personal and corporations) that they are using Ai to reason against. What could go wrong and how could this be used against you?

a. If your DNA changed from the poke, do you have rights to your privacy?

b. Think of TikTok, CBS, BET, Paramount feeding Oracles Ai private and public databases for Ai to monitor and reason against.

3. Convergence of Enslavement

a. Inflation with electricity / water (used by Ai STARGATE) and car, home, and health insurance

b. Future job cuts – Larry talks often about no humans to make products

c. Smart TECH (control consumption), while his data center uses extreme amounts of water to cool the servers and electricity

d. Total Ai monitoring and control with a digital id

4. As the Days of Noah DNA defilement of food supply / and you. There is a strong desire to know get your blood under the guise of healthcare. With your blood, they have your Genes / DNA. Is Larry an agent of Israel and how does this fit scripture?



