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Steemit and Disqus
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17 views • July 09, 2020
Hey everyone! This is just a brief video letting you guys know that you can now find me on Steemit. I will be putting out a lot of written information for those who like to read and I may also be putting out videos exclusively for Steemit. So be sure to follow me there:
https://steemit.com/@millennialmikey
Also I lay down a rebuke on Disqus for disabling my ability to comment/reply to subscribers.
Subscribe to me:
LBRY: https://www.lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/millennialmikey
GoyimTV: https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/1196249026/MillennialMikey
Follow me on social media:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
https://steemit.com/@millennialmikey
Also I lay down a rebuke on Disqus for disabling my ability to comment/reply to subscribers.
Subscribe to me:
LBRY: https://www.lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/millennialmikey
GoyimTV: https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/1196249026/MillennialMikey
Follow me on social media:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
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