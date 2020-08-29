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The False Prophet
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50 views • August 29, 2020
The false prophet will be the man who tries to convince you and your family to take the Mark of the Beast. He will be a master of deception, illusion, magic, and fake miracles. It will not be easy to avoid his trap because the False Prophet will be the king of all liars.
Ultimately he will come face to face with the King of Truth.The False Prophet will be a practitioner of magic and the leader of a cult that worships the Antichrist. To be able to sell a package of misery to the people of the earth the False Prophet will use false signs to create delusion in the minds of the lost.
God has warned about the deception of the false prophet for two reasons. First, to help protect you and your family from the onslaught of lies that is coming. Second, to help you save others from this diabolical trap.
Ultimately he will come face to face with the King of Truth.The False Prophet will be a practitioner of magic and the leader of a cult that worships the Antichrist. To be able to sell a package of misery to the people of the earth the False Prophet will use false signs to create delusion in the minds of the lost.
God has warned about the deception of the false prophet for two reasons. First, to help protect you and your family from the onslaught of lies that is coming. Second, to help you save others from this diabolical trap.
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