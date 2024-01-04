IS THIS THE BEST YOU HAVE!!! Really

Matthew 23:15 Woe unto you, scribes and Parashiym, hypocrites! for ye compass sea and land to make one proselyte, and when he is made, ye make him twofold more the child of Gey Hinnom than yourselves. MATTITHYAHU 23:15-15 את CEPHER
