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FULL SHOW: America Falls Apart with Rioting, Economic Breakdown, And A Porous Border – Owen Reports
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346 views • April 13, 2021
Owen Shroyer goes live at a Catholic charity in Texas where illegal immigrants are dropped off by the van load and long trains are marched in after being tested for COVID-19. He shows how homeless people are turned away and massive shipments of food, clothes, and children’s toys are brought in for the migrants, and one employee specifically tells him “illegal immigrants only!”.
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