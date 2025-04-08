BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kursk region Soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces in the center of Guevo in the Kursk region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
3 weeks ago

Kursk region Soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces in the center of Guevo in the Kursk region.

Also, Liberation of Huieve:

Russian forces have fully liberated Huieve, overcoming the resistance of Ukrainian formations. The enemy actively redeployed reinforcements here from the neighboring Hornali, including special forces units.


Motorized riflemen of the Russian Armed Forces from the 44th Army Corps' 22nd Regiment, together with the 177th Marine Regiment, advancing from several directions, have managed to fully liberate the settlement by this point.

Until recently, the presence of Ukrainian formations remained on the outskirts, but now, judging by the footage and statements, there are no AFU units in Huieve.

Adding, on social media:

Zaluzhny (Ukraine) confirmed on X that NATO has been involved in planning Ukrainian operations from the start


