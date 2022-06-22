America is About to Stumble and Fall 06/22/2022

Today Pastor Stan shares how America will be splitting Israel. Therefore, the Lord will be splitting America. There has been many warnings going out to this nation not to split Israel, yet we have not heed the warning and about to pay a terrible price. America is about to stumble and fall.





To Watch the Russia Bundle and subscribe to WatchProphecyClub.com, please visit :

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/programs/russia-in-bible-prophecy-bundle





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog





Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:

http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com

Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club



Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/



































