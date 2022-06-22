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America is About to Stumble and Fall 06/22/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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240 views • June 22, 2022

Today Pastor Stan shares how America will be splitting Israel. Therefore, the Lord will be splitting America. There has been many warnings going out to this nation not to split Israel, yet we have not heed the warning and about to pay a terrible price. America is about to stumble and fall.


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Keywords
prophecy clubstan johnsongod splits americaamerica is about to stumble and fallisrael being split
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