Peter Thiel in 2012 on how War Accelerates Innovation

Back in 2012, Peter Thiel, good buddy of Ted Cruz, spoke with Niall Ferguson at the Kennedy Foundation. They discussed many topics. The clips shown here are about how war is needed to push innovation. Another words, they plan on pushing the remaining population in to a new technological age under the cover of war.
Yes, that means they are a part of a plan to start a war or wars. That was back in 2012. You see now there is a world conflict and civil conflict brewing.
