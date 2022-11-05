Create New Account
Life Energy Chronicles Report No. 10 - Gratitude Is The Attitude
Published 17 days ago

EXCERPT: After consciously and specifically feeling gratitude and appreciation on a regular basis, I've concluded that this emotional state must be the most basic, natural state of the human experience. The body relaxes, the breath gets deeper, there is a permeating sensation of relief and fulfillment

gratitudekindnessappreciation

