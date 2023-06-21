Create New Account
SMART CITIES: IS THE GRASS GREENER?
Alex Hammer
Promotional video explainer for the National Residents Association awareness leaflet on SMART cities, which is being distributed across the UK."It's really the time now to let the people decide if they are in agreement with this agenda…?!"


Credit to LSB Film Productions for the making of this video.


For more information please visit our website: nationalresidentsassociation.co.uk


