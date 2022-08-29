Kathleen Marquardt Affirms Agenda 2030 was Conceived to Depopulate and Control Humanity

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Kathleen Marquardt has been warning people about the evils of Agenda 21 for over 30 years. She has been exposing the evil scheme of the globalists who are obsessed with having complete control over every person on the planet. Kathleen is the Vice President of the American Policy Center, and she’s unveiling the next level of the globalists’ plan: Agenda 2030. This freedom fighter discusses the massive movement to destroy individual property ownership and implement a worldwide inventory of all land, agriculture, construction, information, and even humans themselves. Even worse, she reveals that the globalists want to reduce the world’s population by 90 percent. Find out what we can do to push back against this satanic agenda.
TAKEAWAYS
The Activist’s Handbook is a great guide for fighting tyranny in your community
Go to AmericanPolicy.org to learn more about setting up a community “Freedom Pod”
Agenda 2030 aims to accomplish 17 insidious goals that will dominate and subjugate the world’s population
Agenda 2030 is focused on destroying America because the U.S. was founded on Christianity and Godly morality
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Agenda 2030 Manifesto: https://bit.ly/3QIeJOq
United Nations 2030 Agenda: https://sdgs.un.org/2030agenda
Climate Fact: https://www.cfact.org/
The Activist’s Handbook: https://amzn.to/3QFWqJp
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