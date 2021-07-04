China, Russia, the Vatican or Biden: Can't Stop the GOODNESS OF GOD (2021-)

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Daily verse

Psa 65:11 Thou crownest the year with thy goodness; and thy paths drop fatness/ABUNDANCE/SATISFACTION/ANOINTING/ACCEPTANCE/TAKING AWAY THE ASHES.



Psa 65:1 To the chief Musician, A Psalm and Song of David. Praise waiteth for thee, O God, in Sion: and unto thee shall the vow be performed.

Psa 65:2 O thou that hearest prayer, unto thee shall all flesh come.

Psa 65:3 Iniquities prevail against me: as for our transgressions, thou shalt purge them away.

Psa 65:4 Blessed is the man whom thou choosest, and causest to approach unto thee, that he may dwell in thy courts: we shall be satisfied with the goodness of thy house, even of thy holy temple.

Psa 65:5 By terrible things in righteousness wilt thou answer us, O God of our salvation; who art the confidence of all the ends of the earth, and of them that are afar off upon the sea:

Psa 65:6 Which by his strength setteth fast the mountains; being girded with power:

Psa 65:7 Which stilleth the noise of the seas, the noise of their waves, and the tumult of the people.

Psa 65:8 They also that dwell in the uttermost parts are afraid at thy tokens: thou makest the outgoings of the morning and evening to rejoice.

Psa 65:9 Thou visitest the earth, and waterest it: thou greatly enrichest it with the river of God, which is full of water: thou preparest them corn, when thou hast so provided for it.

Psa 65:10 Thou waterest the ridges thereof abundantly: thou settlest the furrows thereof: thou makest it soft with showers: thou blessest the springing thereof.

Psa 65:11 Thou crownest the year with thy goodness; and thy paths drop fatness.

Psa 65:12 They drop upon the pastures of the wilderness: and the little hills rejoice on every side.

Psa 65:13 The pastures are clothed with flocks; the valleys also are covered over with corn; they shout for joy, they also sing.