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Is Barstool Sports Taking Advantage of Small Businesses?
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30 views • March 02, 2021
Is Barstool Sports Taking Advantage of Small Businesses?
Alex Jones exposes the dangers of programs like the one Barstool Sports started to raise money for small business hurt by the Covid shutdown, when their efforts could be focused on attacking the problem at the source of the authoritarian lockdown.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=603d7e9024060924140318a1
Alex Jones exposes the dangers of programs like the one Barstool Sports started to raise money for small business hurt by the Covid shutdown, when their efforts could be focused on attacking the problem at the source of the authoritarian lockdown.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=603d7e9024060924140318a1
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