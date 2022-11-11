HAS THE LORD GIVEN TO YOU THE KEYS OF THE KINGDOM YET 2 PETER 3:8?

Has God given to you to understand the mysteries of the Kingdom yet? Has He given you the keys of the kingdom yet? Matthew 13:11; 2 Peter 3:8?

From the Lord's perspective, He rules over this world, from heaven for one day with His Bible, the perfect law of Liberty. For men Christ's reign is for 1,000 years, divided into two ages Eph. 2:7, by Satan's rule over the kingdoms of men with the subjective truth and pseudo-science bibles of men for about 1720 years from 340 BC 2 Thess. 2:10,11 to about 2062 BC James 5:7-11; Rev. 18:4; 22:20. We had to be under a strong delusion and in the spiritual dark ages to stand against God with the bibles of men. Because of free moral agency, the Lord allowed men to learn the consequences of standing up against Him without it being sin Rom. 5:13. So those counted as righteous have to patiently endure the ways of men for only 40 more years until the second coming of the Lord's day Rom. 5:13; Job; James 5:7-11; 2 Peter 2:3; Acts 2:17-30; Dan. 2:44; 12:4: Micah 7:15; 1 Cor. 13:9-12.



