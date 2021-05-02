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More Abuse in Britain of the Elderly, pumping them full with AstraZeneca
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21 views • May 02, 2021
Vernon Coleman was right, the elderly are being got rid of first in the UK , there is no reason to interfere with 80 year olds and hundred year olds, let them die in peace, they are being used as guinea pigs, most likely
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